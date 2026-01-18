A new batch of celebrities have been dropped into the jungle

A new troupe of celebrities from across the world of entertainment have headed into the African jungle for the 2026 series of Australia’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Don’t read any further if you don’t want to find out who the celebrities are. Spoilers ahead.

Hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin are back for another series filled with challenges involving snakes, spiders and rats, but while the celebrities will be surrounded by creepy crawlies and critters galore, their biggest challenge might be missing the creature comforts.

Rachael Hunter, Mia Frevola and Barry Williams.

First into the jungle was 90s super model Rachel Hunter. The former model, who was married to rocker Rod Stewart, explained that she’s had a career change and nowadays travels the world teaching meditation. Today she’s a mother and grandmother.

As Hunter walked across the African landscape with her golden tresses falling over her shoulders I couldn’t help but wonder how her hair would survive without Pantene. They really got their money’s worth with that campaign.

Soon she was joined by actor Barry Williams, world famous for playing older brother Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, a show that premiered in 1969. Next into the jungle was Mia Fevola, an internet personality and daughter of footballer Brendan Fevola. Dad Fevola and sister Leni was one the last edition of The Amazing Race, so we wonder if there was a Channel Ten family package.

The trio were given a task of connecting phone lines which saw Fevola dropped into a freezing tank of water. She’d told the producers her two biggest fears were water and being cold. To solve the challenge Hunter and Williams had to put their heads into containers filled with crabs, lizards, spiders and rats. Hunter just closed her eyes and meditated her way through the challenge.

Luke Bateman, Rebecca Elmaloglou, Nath Valvo and Deni Hines.

In a different part of the jungle Home and Away and Neighbours star Rebecca Elmaloglou arrived by saying her only problem was a hear of heights. She was dropped off next to a giant crane set to catapult her across the African landscape.

Former rugby player Luke Bateman arrived saying he hoped people didn’t seen him as a big dumb boof head. He’s found a post sporting life making social media videos about reading books filmed on from his tractor on his farm in outback Queensland.

Gay comedian Nath Valvo was the next arrival declaring that he’s just scared of everything, and the fourth member of their collective was singer Deni Hines. Elmaloglou was thrilled to see friend Hines was in the jungle too, before commenting the the singer was “crazy”. In a piece to camera Hines said she hated the Rock Mellon’s song That Word (L.O.V.E), when she arrived Valvo launched into the tune.

Their challenge saw them catapulted through a wall and into the air, their only challenge to hold to a star. As Nathan Valvo was sent airborne he yelled “What the flying ******!”.

Dyson Heppell, Gary Sweet and Concetta Caristo.

The third group included AFL player Dyson Heppell, actor Gary Sweet and Triple J Breakfast host Concetta Caristo. They were buried alive in graves that filled up with water.

As the celebrities headed into camp they got to know each other As Rachael Hunter shared that she was once married to Rod Stewart, Luke Bateman said he knew the name but was not familiar with what Rod Stewart did, so much for not coming off like a giant boof head.

Concetta Caristo was fangirling about everyone, and kept introducing herself as “just a comedian from Australia”, Don’t you hate it when you get hit by imposter syndrome? Barry Williams looked confused because he can’t follow anyone’s accents.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday At 7.30pm, and Sunday At 7pm On Network 10 and 10Play.