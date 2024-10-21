A new era of Lady Gaga is imminent

Little monsters rejoice! A new era of Lady Gaga is approaching. Over the weekend clues began appearing suggesting that the singer’s next album is on its way.

Referred by fans as ‘LG7’ the singer’s seventh album will be the follow up to her 2020 record Chromatica. It follows in the footsteps of Fame (2008), The Fame Monster (2009), Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013) and Joanne (2016).

Along the way fans have also enjouted two jazz collaborations with Tony Bennett, and soundtrack albums for A Star is Born and her recent collection Harlequin released in association with the film Joker: Folie a Deuz.

The singer added a playlist to Spotify, and eagle-eyed fans noticed some clues in the eight-track selection of past hits. The first letter of the first four songs spells GAGA, while the remaining tunes have several letters in lower case spelling out the word ‘disease’.

Music label Universal has also added a pre-save option linking to Spotify and Apple Music with the word ‘Disease’ upside down and the date 25.10.

Some websites have also appeared gagadisease.com displays the message “I could play the doctor”. While icouldplaythedoctor.com says “I can cure your disease”. Then a message appeared at icancureyourdiease.com which reads “If you were a sinner.” You can keep typing in the subsequent url of each lyric to uncover the entire stanza.

The new album is expected in February 2025, and it looks like the first single will be called Disease and it’ll be here later this week.

Lady Gaga at Crown Perth in 2014 photographed by Graeme Watson.

There’s been no official word on who Gaga has worked with for her new album, but collaborations with The Weeknd and Peggy Gou have been rumoured. It’s also been suggested that Caroline Polacheck and Alison Goldfrap have writing credits on the new record.

In May Gaga said the album was like nothing she’d made before, and that she’d written a lot of songs during the studio sessions.

There’s been speculation that the album is everything from industrial mental to synth rock to a celebration of pure pop. Our first clue will come in a few days when Disease arrives.