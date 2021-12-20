Aaron Sorkin weighs in on if queer characters should be played queer actors

Writer and director Aaron Sorkin has shared his thoughts on the long running debate over whether queer characters should be played by actors who have the lived experience of being gay or bisexual.

Sorkin’s latest film is Being the Riccardos a biopic about American comedian Lucille Ball and her husband Cuban band leader Desi Arnaz. The married couple stared together in the iconic 1950’s television series I Love Lucy. The also founded their own television studio that created other hit shows including Mission Impossible, Star Trek and The Untouchables.

While the couple had great success in television they also had a turbulent marriage and eventually divorced in the 1960s. In Sorkin’s film Arnaz is portrayed by Spanish actor Xavier Barden, while Ball is played by Australia’s Nicole Kidman.

The film has been criticised for not using a Cuban actor to play one of the most famous Cuban personalities, but Sorkin disagrees saying there are some things that are just not ‘actable”.

In an interview with the British Sunday Times Culture magazine Sorkin says it’s “heartbreaking” and a “little chilling” to see the response from the artistic community

“This should be the last place there are walls,” Sorkin said. “Spanish and Cuban are not actable.”

He continued: “If I was directing you in a scene and said: ‘It’s cold, you can’t feel your face’. That’s actable. But if I said: ‘Be Cuban’. That is not actable.

“Nouns aren’t actable. Gay and straight aren’t actable. You can act being attracted to someone, but can’t act gay or straight.

“So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think it’s the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.” Sorkin said.

While Bardem’s casting has sparked a debate, Nicole Kidman has not faced as much criticism for taking on the role of America’s most loved comedian as Kidman was actually born in Hawaii.

While Aaron Sorkin has voiced his opinion that it makes no sense to cast queer actors in queer roles, other writers and directors have taken a different approach. Russell T Davies, the creator of Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin has previously commented that he’s found that LGBTIQA+ actors can bring a real authenticity to queer characters.

Sorkin is one of the most acclaimed writers in Hollywood. He came to prominence with his play A Few Good Men, which he then adapted for the screen. His TV shows include Sports Night, The Newsroom, The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

Being the Ricardos will be available on Amazon Prime from 21st December.

OIP Staff

