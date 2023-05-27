ABBA give a hard ‘No’ to appearing at Eurovision 2024

Swedish superstars ABBA have ruled out appearing at Eurovision 2024.

The songwriting competitions return to Sweden following this year’s win by Loreen will coincide with the 50th anniversary of ABBA winning the competition in 1974. The alignment had fuelled speculation that the band could be a big part of next year’s celebrations.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight program Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus ruled out any reformation, saying it was possible to celebrate ABBA without them being there.

“I don’t want to,” he said. “And if I don’t want to, the others won’t.

“It’s the same for all four of us. Someone says no – it’s a no.” Andersson said.

Ulvaeus also said he had no interest in taking part in a reunion, saying “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.”

The band, which were made up of two couples, got their big break by winning Eurovision in 1974 with their song Waterloo. They went on to be one of the biggest bands of the 1970’s and their albums have continued to sell in the decades that followed.

The band surprised fans by releasing a new album after an almost 40-year hiatus. They’ve since launched a groundbreaking show in the UK where they appear as holograms. Creating the show required the now-divorced band members to don motion-capture suits to recreate a concert from their heydays. So far over a million fans have seen the Voyage show in London.

