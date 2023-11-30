ABBA’s Christmas message has Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue

Back in 2021 when ABBA surprised everyone with a new album Sir Ian McKellen turned up in one of their social media videos knitting with Bjorn Ulvaeus.

Now the knitting duo are back in a new clip, and it also includes Kylie Minogue!

A special request has come in this year for our famous knitting duo, Björn and @IanMcKellen! Who could say no to @kylieminogue? pic.twitter.com/pw6etzAdNb — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) November 24, 2023

The new clip shows the ABBA songwriter hanging out with the acting legend doing some more knitting on a cold winter’s night, when their peace is interrupted by a video call from the Australian singer.

Kylie asks Bjorn if he can create something for her new Las Vegas residency.

Is Kylie about to debut a song written by the famous ABBA team? Is Bjorn just knitting her a scarf? Is it all just some Christmas fun? Who knows.

Kylie has sung some ABBA material in the past though, she famously included Dancing Queen in her live shows, and sang it at the closing of the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In 2009 Kylie also took to the stage at an ABBA tribute show in London where she sang When All Is Said and Done with ABBA’s Benny Andersson on piano.

