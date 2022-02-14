ABC announce their presenter team for Mardi Gras 2022

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The ABC has announced a diverse and talented family of presenters will host the 44th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in an unforgettable evening celebrating community and pride, live from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

TV journalist and presenter Hamish Macdonald will be joined by ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter and comedian Steven Oliver in anchoring the parade. They will be supported

by incredible on-the-ground hosts including drag icon and TV personality Courtney Act, Australian Idol winner and performer Casey Donovan and news presenter Jeremy Fernandez.

Hamish Macdonald said he was thrilled be hosting the event.

“What better excuse for us all to get together and have a big ol’ party!? I’m thrilled and honoured to be hosting the Mardi Gras for the ABC. It is an event that brings the whole community together to celebrate, to laugh, and (hopefully, Covid notwithstanding) hug friends enthusiastically.

“I can’t wait to join Mon, Steven, Courtney, Casey & Jez to help share this event with the whole nation.” McDonald said.

Mon Schafter said they always thought as Mardi Gras a “queer Christmas”.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to celebrate my community who I love so much, with the whole of Australia. I feel like on this night all my worlds come together. It’s ‘Queer Christmas’ and everyone’s invited!”

Steven Oliver said he was excited about his first time in the hosting role.

“I’ve been in Mardi Gras quite a few times, I’ve been a roving reporter, I’ve opened Mardi Gras with the spoken word, but this is the first time actually hosting so I’m really

looking forward to making the ABC the GayBC!”

The ABC was the first media organisation to televise Mardi Gras in 1994. For many years it has had a home on SBS, but this year makes a return to the national broadcaster.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.