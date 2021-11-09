The broadcast of Sydney Mardi Gras is moving to the ABC

The broadcast of Mardi Gras is moving from SBS to a new home at the ABC.

SBS has been the event’s broadcast partner since 2014 but in 2022 it’s going to have a new home at the National Broadcaster under a three year deal. The ABC will also be the broadcaster for World Pride when it come to Sydney in 2023.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson described the new deal as a ‘homecoming’.

“This is a homecoming for Mardi Gras. The ABC was the first broadcaster to televise Sydney Mardi Gras in 1994. We’ve waited 28 years for it to return and from 2022 onwards, we will provide coverage of Mardi Gras that only the ABC can, without commercial interests.”

Albert Kruger, the CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras described the new partnership as one that would amplify LGBIQA+ voices.

“We’re thrilled to have the ABC join us as our broadcast partner for the next three years. Our national broadcaster has been a longtime champion of LGBTQI+ communities, and we are proud to partner with such an icon of the Australian media landscape whose values and ethics align with our own. We look forward to working alongside their talented and committed team to amplify the diverse voices of our LGBTQI+ communities, as well as share our stories with the rest of the country.”

WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said the ABC were the ideal broadcaster for the event.

“When WorldPride comes to the Asia-Pacific in 2023, Australia’s national broadcaster is the ideal broadcasting partner to amplify our LGBTQI+ culture and community. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, with Sydney WorldPride is coming home to where it belongs.”

Wickett also highlighted ABC Chair Ita Buttrose’s long commitment to supporting people living with HIV, and been an LGBTQI+ ally.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge ABC chair Ita Buttrose for her unwavering support and advocacy for our LGBTQI+ communities throughout the decades, in particular for taking a leading role as a national voice of health messaging during the AIDS crisis.”

A spokesperson for SBS told advertising industry website Munbrella that while they would no longer be the home of Mardi Gras they remained committed to telling LGBTIQA+ stories.

“SBS has been proud to be the official broadcast partner for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for eight wonderful years, beaming the parade to communities throughout Australia and around the world, while also ensuring stories of people from across the country were a part of the occasion.

“There is nothing like the celebration of pride, inclusion and acceptance of Mardi Gras, and having both the parade and the World Pride events come to Sydney marks an exciting new era. We look forward to seeing what’s to come and joining in the party alongside Australians, whilst SBS will continue to find new ways to explore LGBTQI+ issues, stories and perspectives across our network.”

