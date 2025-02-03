Abracadabra! Lady Gaga conjures up a hit tune

Lady Gaga has shared her new tune Abracadabra, and fans are calling it the best tune of the decade to date.

A bonkers video clip, a driving beat, a touch of opera, lyrics including “Amor Oo Na Na” and “Morta Oo Gaga”, and a sing-a-ling chorus, it’s got all the markings of a Lady Gaga classic.

The new song is the third offering from her upcoming Mayhem album following Bruno Mars duet Die with a Smile and the under-performing lead single Disease.

Part of the song uses the melody of the 1981 Siouxsie and the Banshees song Spellbound.

Gaga appeared at the Grammy Award on Monday where she picked up the Best Pop Duo Award for her work with Mars. She used the acceptance speech to giver a shout out to people who are transgender.

“Trans people are not invisible,” she said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

The day before she performed at the Fire-Aid fundraising concert that’s raising funds for people affected by the recent LA wildfires, where she closed the night debuting another new song All I Need Is Time.

Lady Gag’s new album Mayhem will be released in early March.