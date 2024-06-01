Acclaimed Aussie band The Church take to the road

Much-loved Australian band The Church will be touring the country this November and December shining a spotlight on the first four albums of their long career.

‘The Already Yesterday’ tour will see them perform in theatres across the country. Music lovers have been under their spell since they released their debut album in 1981.

The Church will treat fans with a selection of songs from the band’s first four albums – Of Skins & Heart, The Blurred Crusade, Séance, and Heyday.

Collectively, these albums spawned some of the bands biggest hits including The Unguarded Moment, Almost With You and Electric Lash which have become staples on radio playlists globally.

The shows will also celebrate an incredible discography across the bands vast and critically acclaimed releases – taking fans on a musical journey from the very beginning right through to the present day. For the first time in decades and to commemorate the tour, Universal Music will be reissuing these first four albums on vinyl throughout the year.

The Church are one of the most successful and enduring bands of the post-punk era and continue to remain a treasured creative force. They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010 reaffirming their status as one of the world’s greatest live acts.

The Church will play the Astor Theatre in Perth on Thursday 5th December. Tickets are on sale now.