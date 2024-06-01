Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Acclaimed Aussie band The Church take to the road

Culture

Much-loved Australian band The Church will be touring the country this November and December shining a spotlight on the first four albums of their long career.

 ‘The Already Yesterday’ tour will see them perform in theatres across the country.  Music lovers have been under their spell since they released their debut album in 1981. 

- Advertisement -

The Church will treat fans with a selection of songs from the band’s first four albums – Of Skins & Heart, The Blurred CrusadeSéance, and Heyday

Collectively, these albums spawned some of the bands biggest hits including The Unguarded Moment, Almost With You and Electric Lash which have become staples on radio playlists globally. 

The shows will also celebrate an incredible discography across the bands vast and critically acclaimed releases – taking fans on a musical journey from the very beginning right through to the present day.  For the first time in decades and to commemorate the tour, Universal Music will be reissuing these first four albums on vinyl throughout the year.  

The Church are one of the most successful and enduring bands of the post-punk era and continue to remain a treasured creative force.  They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010 reaffirming their status as one of the world’s greatest live acts.

The Church will play the Astor Theatre in Perth on Thursday 5th December. Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Culture

‘Snatch Game’ touring Australia with drag favourites

0
It's everyone's favourite drag game!
News

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

0
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Celebrity

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause joins ‘Neighbours’

0
Real estate reality star and LGBTIQA+ advocate Chrishell Stause...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Snatch Game’ touring Australia with drag favourites

0
It's everyone's favourite drag game!
News

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

0
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Celebrity

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause joins ‘Neighbours’

0
Real estate reality star and LGBTIQA+ advocate Chrishell Stause...
Culture

Dr Sara Glass shares her journey in ‘Kissing Girls on the Shabbat’

0
Her personal memoir includes her advice for escaping trouble relationships.

‘Snatch Game’ touring Australia with drag favourites

Graeme Watson -
It's everyone's favourite drag game!
Read more

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Read more

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

Graeme Watson -
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture