Acclaimed play ‘The Normal Heart’ opens in Perth in November

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The GRADS production of Larry Kramer’s acclaimed play The Normal Heart runs at The Actor’s Hub, East Perth, from 2nd to 18th November, as part of PrideFest 2023.

The play is a must-see experience for gay men who can boast freedom, equality and health because of the battles fought in their name; but it’s also an inspirational reminder of just how loud a call to arms can be, for the people still engaged in the battle.

Produced to acclaim in New York, London and Los Angeles, The Normal Heart follows a gay activist enraged at the indifference of public officials and the gay community. While trying to save the world from itself, Ned Weeks confronts the personal toll of AIDS crisis.

Documenting writer and activist Larry Kramer’s years on the frontline of a health crisis that would change the world, this inspirational, electrifying, and heart-rending drama and surprising love story is riveting theatre.

The play broke new ground when it premiered in London in 1985, going on to become a multi-Tony Award-winner on Broadway and to inspire the HBO film.

Described by The Royal National Theatre as “One of the greatest plays of the 20th Century” the acclaimed play won the 1986 Laurence Olivier Award – Play of the Year, the 2011 Tony Award – Best Revival of a Play, the 2011 Drama Desk Award – Outstanding Revival of a Play, the 2011 Drama League Award – Distinguished Revival of a Play and the 2011 Outer Critic’s Circle Award – Outstanding Revival

An award-winning revival was presented at the National Theatre in 2021 and the play was staged by the State Theatre Company of South Australia in 2022.

Many critics noted social and political parallels between the play’s representation of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Written during a different time, the themes of The Normal Heart remain extraordinarily relevant in today’s world. Many critics have noted social and political parallels between the play’s representation of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This production features an outstanding cast: Zane Alexander, Steven Hounsome, Anna Head, Phil Bedworth, Dean McAskil, Adam Poole, Jordan Holloway, Phillip Steele-Young and Jason Blaine.

The director, Barry Park, has directed several plays with gay themes, such as The York Realist, Beautiful Thing, Design for Living, The Boys in the Band, M. Butterfly, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. He has twice won the Finley’s Director Award, for his productions of August: Osage County and M. Butterfly.

Park says that he wanted to direct this play for several reasons. “It’s an extremely well written, gripping, very dramatic play, with several dynamic, interesting characters that interact with a driven protagonist.”

“It’s a superb, intelligent award-winning play that will intrigue, provoke, and move audiences.”

“It has all the essential qualities of excellent theatre and is a representation of significant historical events that we need to be reminded about, and for younger viewers, be educated about,” Park notes.

“It’s both an angry protest-play, and a very moving love story, that offers amazing challenges for the actors, particularly the lead, Ned Weeks, played brilliantly by Zane Alexander, who is hardly ever off stage.”

“I am privileged to have the rare opportunity to direct this outstanding, highly acclaimed play with such a talented cast,” he says.

This production is an amateur production presented by arrangement with ORiGiN™ Theatrical, on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. – A Concord Theatricals Company.

Performances: 2, 3, 4, and 8, 9, 10, 11, and 15, 16, 17, 18th November at 7.30pm and 5 and 12th November at 2pm, during PrideFEST 2023. Book tickets now.

OIP Staff, Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.