Acclaimed playwright Andrew Bovell joins Black Swan Board

Acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Andrew Bovell is joining the board of Black Swan State Theatre Company.

Black Swan’s Chair, Francois Witbooi, shared his excitement that the writer had accepted the position.

“We’re pleased and fortunate to welcome Andrew Bovell to the board. His artistic representation, knowledge and international expertise both in writing for stage and screen will be invaluable as the company strives to foster a vibrant and sustainable cultural sector.”

“On a more personal note we are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to his home state. Andrew, was born in Kalgoorlie and grew up in Cottesloe, and is part of our 2023 season with his play Things I Know To Be True, a critically acclaimed story about family and love in its many complex forms.”

Bovell said he was excited to be taking a seat at the table.

“I welcome the opportunity to join the board of Black Swan. It’s vital that artists, in this case a writer, take a seat at the table and play a role in the stewardship of this wonderful and important company. I look forward to joining Francois and the rest of the board in supporting Kate and Ian as they take the company forward, and to reconnecting with the place where I grew up and first became a writer.”

Bovell’s career as a playwright and screenwriter spans thirty years. His works for the stage have been performed throughout Australia and internationally, including on the West End, Broadway and throughout Europe.

His films include A Most Wanted Man, Edge of Darkness, Head On, Lantana and Strictly Ballroom. He has served on the Literature Board of the Australia Council and on the boards of Playwriting Australia, the Australian Writers’ Guild and Adelaide Film Festival.

