ACCTA nominations highlight the best of Australian screen performance

The final series of TV drama Wentworth is one of the programs nominated for Best Drama series at this year’s ACCTA Awards. The gongs handed out by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts are the nation’s premier awards for screen content creators.

Nominated alongside Wentworth in the Best Drama Series category is Clickbait, Jack Irish, Mr Inbetween, Total Control, Wakefield and The Newsreader.

Pamela Rabe, who payed the psychotic Joan Ferguson, has been nominated in the Best Lead Actress in a Drama category, alongside Deborah Mailman for Total Control, Mandy McElhinney for Wakefield, Miranda Otto for Fires, and Anna Torv for The Newsreader.

Sam Reid from The Newreader is up for the corresponding Best Actor award for his portrayal of aspiring newsreader Dale Jennings who struggles with his sexuality in the series. The other nominees in his category are Rudi Dharmaligam for Wakefield, Guy Pearce for Jack Irish, Richard Roxburgh for Fires and Scott Ryan for Mr Inbetween.

Noni Hazelhurst is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as ageing free spirted lesbian hippy Pamela Hardy in The End. She’s competing against Michelle Lim Davidson and Marg Downey, both for The Newsreader, Harriet Dyer in Wakefield, and Rachel Griffiths in Total Control.

In the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama William McInnes and Stephen Peacocke are both recognised for their work in The Newsreader, Harry Greewood is nominated for Wakefield, and Justin Rosniak rounds out the category for Mr Inbetween.

Hannah Gadsy has been nominated for her comedy special Douglas, Rhys Nicholson is also recognised for his stand up special, the other nominees are Anne Edmonds and lloyd Langford, Ceclia Pacquola, Lano and Woodley and Tom Gleeson.

Gleeson and Pacquola are also in the Best Comedy Performer category. Pacquola and her Rosehaven co-star Luke McGregor have scored a nomination, while Gleeson is nominated for Hard Quiz. Mark Samual Bonanno and Broden Kelly are in the running for their work with Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Kitty Flannagan for her series Fisk, Sarah Kendall is nominated for Frayed, and Nakkiah Lui is nominated for Preppers.

Aftertaste, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Fisk, Frayed, Rosehaven and Preppers will battle it out for the Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series, while in the Comedy Entertainment Program category features Dom and Adrian 2020, Hard Quiz, The Moth Effect, Spicks and Specks and The Weekly.

The broadcast of the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has been nominated for Best Entertainment program alongside Australian Ninja Warrior, Leog Masters Australia, The Masked Singer, Mastermind and The Voice.

Courtney Act’s ABC series One Plus One is up for Best Factual Entertainment Program, the other nominees are Australia Talks, Goggglebox Australia, Love on the Spectrum, The Project and You Can’t Ask That.

While the Best Lifestyle Program nominees are Adam and Poh’s Malaysia in Australia, The Cook Up With Adam Liaw, Gardening Australia, Grand Designs Australia, The Living Room, and Love It Or List It Australia.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, currently screening on Foxtel, is nominated in the Best Reality Program category. The other nominees are The Amazing Race Australia, Australian Survivor brains vs Brawn, The Block, Kuxe Listings Sydney, and Masterchef Australia.

The powerful documentary Brazen Hussies has been recognised in the Best Documentary or Factual Program section, also nominated is Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire, Life in Colour with David Attenborough, Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb, Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds, and The School That Tried To End Racism.

See the full list of nominees at the AACTA website.

OIP Staff

