ACL launches guide to protect Christians from LGBTIQA+ days of celebration

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has launched a new guide that it says is designed to help Christian navigate LGBTIQA+ events like International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia. (IDAHOBIT).

The global event marks the day in 1990 the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from its official list of mental disorders.



The list includes many days, weeks and months that are US based, and not usually marked in Australia.

The ACL say they are “reclaiming the rainbow” as they launch a series of new initiatives about sexuality and gender.

The lobby group say Christian parents need the guide to get through Pride celebrations and other days the recognise people of differing sexualities and gender identities.

The group lists 13 times of queer celebration, recognition and remembrance that they warn parents about including the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, IDAHOBIT Day, Wear It Purple Day, Asexual Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The group also warn against US Pride month in June, LGBTIQA History Month in October and National Coming Out Day on 11th October, despite these events generally not being embraced by Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

“Children are immersed in this ideology through school, friends, the internet, television, movies, and events like ‘pride’ celebrations in their communities.” the resources sates.

“It is the responsibility of Christian parents, carers and grandparents to disciple their children and mold their biblical worldview when they are young. If we want to transform our state and nation to retain common sense and morality, it will start “in Christian households.

It’s critical that we help our kids develop a biblical worldview, so they can make good life decisions and become informed, Christ-centred voters.” the handout states.

CEO Michelle Pearse has also launched a new video series titled The Truth Behind the Gender Agenda where she rallies weekly against affirmative care model for transgender health and calls for a national inquiry into the issue.