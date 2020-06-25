ACON to host online Yarning Circle for First Nations LGBTIQ+ people

NSW LGBTIQ+ health and support organisation ACON are hosting a series of online sessions aiming to connect LGBTIQ+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

ACON is inviting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who identify as LGBTIQ+ to join the conversation, and take part in a series of sessions that provide tools for taking care of social and emotional wellbeing.

The three sessions are hosted by the Project Coordinator of ACON’s Aboriginal Project Coordinator Jane Strang, a proud queer Mununjali, Yugambeh and Gurindji woman, and Woolwonga and Gurindji person Susan Moylan-Coomb from the Gaimaragal Group.

“Susan is part of the Stolen Generations and has lived experiences of the trauma associated with removal, loss, dispossession and disconnection,” ACON’s website reads.

“Susan has extensive experience working with First Nations communities both nationally and internationally and has specific expertise in supporting First Nations Australians in areas such as wellbeing, self-care, resilience and confidence.”

“Let’s get together, to connect as a community, share our experiences and yarn in a safe space.”

Yarning Circle’s Social and Emotional Wellbeing sessions will be held on Thurs 2nd, 9th & 23rd July. For more information head to aconhealth.org.au

