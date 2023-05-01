Action for Uganda: Protesters speak up outside London embassy

Opposition to proposed laws against homosexuality in Uganda was voiced during an International Day of Action on 25th March.

Fifty LGBT+ campaigners and allies staged a noisy vigil outside the Ugandan High Commission in Trafalgar Square London on 25 April 2023, chanting “Museveni! Kill the bill” and “The world is watching! Kill the bill.”

They were protesting in solidarity with Ugandan LGBTs against Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which includes long jail time and even execution for LGBT+ people and supporters.

Many were Ugandan LGBTs who had fled persecution in their home country and are members of the African Equality Foundation and Out & Proud African LGBTI. They were joined by the UK Alliance for Global Equality, UK Black Pride, ACT-UP London, Rainbow Migration, Peter Tatchell Foundation and STOPAIDS.

Edwin Sesange of the African Equality Foundation, who is from Uganda, said his home country should respect the values of the Commonwealth.

“Uganda must respect human rights, uphold the values of the Commonwealth Charter and stop exercising impunity and immunity with its persecution of LGBTI people.” Sesange said in a media release ahead of the protest.

Moud Goba, chair of the board of trustees of UK Black Pride, said the bill proposed in Uganda was an attack on human rights.

“Members of the UK LGBTQ+ community stand in solidarity with all those at risk of harm under this cruel bill…we refuse to let this attack on human rights go unchallenged and call on President Museveni to veto this bill.” Goba said.

Veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell also spoke out against the bill.

“We are urging the UK Government to impose a travel ban on Ugandan lawmakers and clergy who supported the Anti-Homosexuality bill. It is outrageous that the UK has a travel ban on Uganda’s democratic opposition leader, Bobi Wine, but not on the legislators who voted to execute LGBT+ people.

“The Uganda Bill would outlaw almost every aspect of LGBT+ existence, including LGBT+ identity, advocacy, funding and organisation. The bill violates Sections 2 and 4 of the Commonwealth Charter. It also breaches Article 21 of the Uganda constitution & Articles 2 and 3 of the African Charter of Human & People’s Rights – all of which guarantee equal treatment and prohibit discrimination.” Tatchell said.

Ugandan President Museveni has described the bill as being too lenient on homosexuality. The country already outlaws same-sex relationships, but the new bill would include death penalties and longer prison sentences.

Despite the new laws not being passed yet there have been reports that police have already begun arresting men they suspect of being gay. On Tuesday 18th May six men aged between 20 and 26 appeared in court in the southern Ugandan city of Jinja. They are accused of taking part in gay sex based on a 17-second video that was posted to social media.

The judge denied the men bail, declaring that they would be safer in prison.

“It is our mandate as the court to protect the accused persons. releasing them to a biased society can not guarantee their safety, so prison is their safe place.” Judge Yafesi Ochieng reportedly declared.

Prosecutors allege them men were found carrying 192 packets of lubricant and were wearing clothing displaying the Pride flag. The allege the group are part of a network grooming young boys to participate in sexual acts which were then filmed.

images: Edrissa Kitemba – Out & Proud African

