Actor Hugh Sheridan hospitalised amid Hedwig controversy

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan was reportedly hospitalised and was understood to be receiving treatment for his mental health following controversy over his casting in a production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

A recently announced production of the musical starring Sheridan was axed after activists argued that the role should not be portrayed by a performer who is not transgender themselves.

The controversy lead to the shows creators John Cameron Mitchel and Stephen Trask issuing a statement saying that they believed the character could be played by any performer, and they did not even consider the character of Hedwig to be a transgender woman.

The Daily Mail has shared photographs of Sheridan leaving a Sydney hospital flanked by friends including former Packed to the Rafters costar Jessica Marais.

Sheridan recently shared that he has had relationships with both men and women in the past, but preferred not to label his sexuality. It has been reported that he hoped to bring attention to sexuality and gender issues by taking on the role of Hedwig, but his casting lead to a torrent of online abuse.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.