Actor Jeremy Irons reassures fans he supports marriage equality

Actor Jeremy Irons has ‘walked back’ his previous comments where he voiced concern about same sex marriage. The actor now says he’s all for same-sex couples being given the right to wed.

“I applaud the legislation of same-sex marriage, wherever it has been attained, and I hope that such enlightened legislation will continue to spread into more and more societies.” Irons said.

The actor made the comments at the start of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival where he is serving as the Jury President.

Back in 2013 Irons voiced concern about same-sex marriage suggesting it would “debase what marriage is”. In an interview with the Huffington Post Irons said his concern was that people might use same sex marriage for tax evasion saying, “Could a father not marry his son?”

Irons stated he thought marriage equality was a wonderful thing in interviews later that year, but his initial comments have dogged the actor for years alongside statements he’s made about sexual harassment, abortion and women rights.

At the opening of the festival Irons also addressed his positions on these issues saying he wanted to make sure his views were made completely clear.

“Let me make my views this morning entirely clear on these particular subjects once and for all,” Irons told journalists covering the event. “Firstly, I support wholeheartedly the global movement to address the inequality of women’s rights, and to protect them from abusive, damaging, and disrespectful harassment, both at home and in the workplace.

“Secondly, I applaud the legislation of same-sex marriage, wherever it has been attained, and I hope that such enlightened legislation will continue to spread into more and more societies. And thirdly, I support wholeheartedly the right of women to have an abortion, should they so decide.” Irons said.

The actor said he hoped by making a clear declaration it would put his past comments on these issues “to bed”.

