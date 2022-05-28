Actor Kevin Spacey facing charges over alleged UK sexual assaults

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing charges over a series of sexual assaults that he allegedly committed in the United Kingdom while serving as the Artistic Director of the Old Vic Theatre.

The UK Crown Prosecutors Service has announced they’ve approved charges against Spacey over four charges sexual assault against three men. Charges against the Oscar winning actor were announced by Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.” Ainslie said.

The Old Vic Theatre received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct against Spacey from men who had come into contact with him via their organisation between 1995 and 2013.

Spacey can only be charged with the crimes if he enters the England or Wales. Spacey had previously denied all accusations.

Allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct were first made public in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was a teenage actor appearing on Broadway. Rapp alleged that Spacey had propositioned him at a party when Rapp was fourteen years old, and Spacey was 26.

Spacey is currently in New York where he is facing a civil case brought by Rapp, who is suing the actor for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Following Rapp’s allegation a number of people came forward to allege they had also been assaulted or treated inappropriately by the actor.

The actor was dropped from the television series House of Cards when a series of accusations against him were made public. His starring role in the film All The Money in the World was completely re-shot to remove him from the completed film.

Spacey has largely remained out of the public eye since the allegations were made, but has recently filmed a number of roles for upcoming films.

The thriller Peter Five Eight was being promoted at the Cannes Film Festival this week, the film has already been filmed. A Hungarian backed drama 1242 – Gateway to the West is also being promoted at the festival, it is due to go into production later this year with Spacey in a starring role.

The producers of Peter Five Eight have responded to the news their star is facing sexual assault charges, saying he has many fans who want to see him back on screen.

“While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work,” a statement from the production reads, “it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.”

Spacey has also completed a film with Italian actor-director Franco Nero. The Man Who Drew God is about a blind artist who can draw people from their voice, who is wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child. Spacey plays a detective investigating the case. Spacey appears alongside Nero and veteran actress Faye Dunaway.

