Actor Rick Cosnett shares he’s gay in social media post

Actor Rick Cosnett, best known for his roles in The Flash and The Vampire Diaries has shared that he’s gay in a social media post.

Cosnett shared the revelation in a video post to his Instagram page saying “”Hi everyone. Dramatic pause…I’m gay.”

The actor said he “just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday.”

Cosnett played Doctor Wes Maxfield on The Vampire Diaries, Elias Harper on Quantico and Detective Eddie Thawne on The Flash.

After growing up in Zimbabwe, Cosnett’s family moved to Brisbane when he was seventeen, he got his start in acting appearing in Australian shows including headLand and EastWest 101, before moving to Hollywood.

OIP Staff