Actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

Terence Stamp played everyone from Superman’s nemesis General Zod to transgender elder Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The acclaimed actor died today aged 87, his family sharing the news of his passing.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time.” his family said in a statement.

Terence Stamp photographed by Allan Warren. Published via a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 license.

After training at London’s Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Stamps career took off in the 1960s and he was soon a leading man.

His film debut was the title role in the 1962 historical drama Billy Budd, it earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Other successes including Far From the Madding Crowd in 1967, and a leading role in Ken Loach’s acclaimed film Poor Cow that came out the same year.

To a generation of superhero fans he was known for his portrayal of the evil General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980). He appeared in a steady stream of movies throughout the 1980s but his most memorable and acclaimed role came in 1994.

He signed on to play ageing transgender showgirl Bernadette in the Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Stamp wasn’t the first choice for producers and director Stephan Elliot. They had been in negotiations for Tony Curtis to play the role, but he became unavailable. They offered the part to John Cleese, and Tim Curry before finding the right match with Terence Stamp. Stamp was nominated for several major awards for his portrayal including an AACTA, BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

Later in his career Stamp appeared in The Limey, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Bowfinger, Yes Man, and many other films. He would also return to the world of Superman, playing Superman’s father Jor-El in 23 episodes of Smallville.

His final screen appearances were in the 2020 television series His Dark Materials, and and the 2012 film Last Night in Soho.

There had been discussions about Stamp returning to the role of Bernadette with Stephan Elliot working on a sequel to the iconic film.

Actor Valerie Perrine, who also appeared in the Superman films, paid tribute to Stamp on social media.

“A phenomenal actor and beautiful man. I never had the honor to have a scene with him in Superman. I admired his body of work. He will be missed!” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) before adding “Kneel Before Zod!” and a love heart emoji.