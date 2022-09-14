Actor Uncle Jack Charles remembered for his advocacy and artistry

Indigenous elder, actor and activist Uncle Jack Charles is being remembered for artistry and advocacy following his death at age 79.

Charles died yesterday after suffering a stroke. In a statement, his publicist said the Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man, who also had links to several other clans across south-eastern Australia, passed away peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

“Before he passed away, his family were able to send him off on Country during a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital,” the statement said.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life — Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.

“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles.” his family said.

Tributes for the actor were shared by Australians across the political and entertainment realms.

Actor Shari Niliwil Sebbens said Charles’s death was a huge loss for Indigenous Australians.

“Thinking of all the mob today as we process yet another huge loss. Vale Uncle Jack Charles” Sebbens said in a social media post, adding “Thank you for everything you are and everything you did.”

Victoria’s LGBTIQ+ Commissioner Todd Fernando said he was heartbroken to hear of Charles’s passing.

“His life journey, his courage, his cheeky delight in being able to finally live his full authentic self will remain an inspiration for us all. It’s heartening to hear that the Royal Melbourne Hospital allowed his family to do a smoking ceremony to see him off to the Dreaming.

Tributes were also posted by Transcend Australia, the AFL, writer Maeve Marsden, screenwriter Aaron McCann, actor and writer Meyne Wyatt, journalist Patricia Karvelas, musician Briggs, Senator Linda Burney, Magda Szubanski, Greens leader Adam Bandt, Senator Penny Wong and many other prominent Australians.

Researcher Dr Tracy Westerman described Charles as someone who broke barriers and represented Aboriginal people in a way that made everyone proud.

Writer Benjamin Law described Charles as an “Aboriginal icon and gay legend”, while Matthew Wade, the former editor of the Star Observer recalled comments Charles had made during an interview about his passionate support for queer First Nations people.

“Us gay and Indigenous mob, we’re fringe dwellers twice over, and that’s what gives us great strength.” Charles had said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute.

“Jack Charles lived a hard life and he leaves a joyous legacy. He endured cruelty, he knew pain. He survived every turn of the vicious cycle, holding on to his humanity. Jack Charles uplifted our nation with his heart, his genius, his creativity and passion.

“Australia will sorely miss his face, his wisdom, his wry, dry humour and every wonderful part of his presence.” the PM said.

In a career that spanned decades the Stolen Generations survivor used creative platforms to share his experiences and the effects government policies had on Indigenous communities.

In the 1970’s he co-founded, alongside Bob Maza, the Nindethana Aboriginal Theatre group, creating a pathway for young Indigenous actors.

In 2008 the documentary Bastardy documented how trauma from his childhood and led to years of drug addiction and crime, that saw Charles have several stints in prison.

His 2010 theatrical production Jack Charles vs The Crown brought hm widespread acclaim. In 2019 he published his memoir Uncle Jack: Born-again Blakfella which shred his personal journey. He explored his families history via an edition of the SBS program Who Do You Think You Are.

More recently he appeared in the television series Cleverman and Preppers.

Uncle Jack Charles family has given permission for his name and image to be used in reports about his passing.

