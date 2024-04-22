Scott Hoying shares new song ‘Mad About You’

Scott Hoying has shared his new song Mad About You.

Hoying is best known as a member of the vocal group Pentatonix and camp outfit Superfruit. Alongside the group’s he’s a member of he’s also had a healthy solo output.

Tp date Hoying has released four solo albums, his most recent being 2023’s Parallel. This new track however is something fresh, not featured on his most recent record.

The energetic song has been given a video treatment that see the singer matching his outfits with his decor.

Working his way through green, purple, red, yellow and blue Scott almost takes in all the colours of the Pride flag, we’re guessing is orange room was being redecorated.

Take a listen to the new song and check out the video.