Adam Lambert joins The Voice – Australia in 2024

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

US musician Adam Lambert will be one of three new coaches on The Voice – Australia when it returns to our television screens later this year.

Channel 7 have announced a shakeup of the show’s talent with only Guy Sebastian remaining from last year’s lineup. He’ll be joined by Lambert, Australian singer Kate Miller-Heidke and ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’ singer LeAnn Rimes.

Rimes made appearance on breakfast program Sunrise earlier this week where she said she was thrilled be getting a swivel chair on the show.

“I’m thrilled, I’ve literally been holding this secret for so long, and it feels so good to finally let it out,” she said. Rimes told hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington that she’d be drawing on her thirty years in the music business to give advice to the contestants.

Lambert, whose had a successful solo career as well as front legendary band Queen, also shared his enthusiasm for the show.

“I am thrilled to be joining the panel of The Voice this season. I have such great memories in Australia and can’t wait to spend some time down under!

“Australia has contributed some iconic talents and artists to pop culture, it’ll be fun to coach the next generation of talent.

“You can expect some killer song selections, fashion fashion fashion, and of course, a win for Team Adam!” he said.

Kate Miller-Heidke, who represented Australia at Eurovision a few years back, said she’d definitely learned a lot during her time in the business, and was now ready to share her wisdom.

“The art and craft of singing has been at the centre of my life, and I feel like I have learned some things that might be of help to young or inexperienced performers.

“I’ll be looking for people with the soul of an artist; people with something to say; who make you lean in and want to know more about them.

“And I’m really looking forward to getting to know the other coaches. Bring it on!” Miller-Heidke said.

This year’s outing of the show will be its 13th season on Australian television. The first nine seasons aired on Channel Nine, before the show made the move across to Seven.

The move to Sven saw Boy George and Kelly Rowland leave the coaching crew, only Guyt Sebastian’s services were retained. Since then, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo have spent time on the show.

Both Guy Sebastian and Adam Lambert both got their starts on singing shows, Sebastian was the inaugural winner of Australian Idol, while Lambert was the runner-up on the eighth season of the US version of the show. Rimes has also had some experience with singing competitions, she won the fourth season of the US version of The Masked Singer.

The Voice – Australia hosted by Sonia Kruger will return later in 2024.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.