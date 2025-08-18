Search
Adelaide Crows star Izak Rankine under investigation for alleged homophobic slur

News

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine is under investigation for allegedly using a homophobic slur against a rival player during the team’s match against Collingwood on the weekend.

The AFL has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The AFL is aware of an alleged matter with the Integrity Unit making inquiries,” AFL general manager of corporate affairs Jay Allen told The Herald Sun.

Izak Rankine from the Adelaide Crows.

“We are aware of an alleged matter involving one of our players in Saturday night’s game and we are in discussions with the AFL,” the club said in a statement.

The AFL has been taking a strong stance against homophobic statement on and off the pitch, and player who’ve recently been caught out have faced stiff penalties.

Last month West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a give week suspension for comments he made during a VFL game.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

At this stage there is no suggestion that Rankine has made any statement contravening the standards set by the AFL, only the confirmation of an investigation.

If the allegations are shown to be true, and he was to end up with a similar punishment to other players, it would most likely end the season for Rankine.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

