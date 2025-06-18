After decades of lobbying Australia’s blood donation rules are changing

More Australians will be able to donate blood and plasma following important changes to sexual activity eligibility rules confirmed by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood today.

Current donor rules in Australia prevent many gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men from giving blood or plasma if they have had sex in the past three months.

Previously gay and bisexual men had to abstain from sexual activity for 12 months to become donors, including people who were in a monogamous relationships.

Additionally as PrEP treatment brought huge changes to the levels of new cases of HIV in Australia through a daily medication that prevents people acquiring the virus, those taking the medication were also barred from being donors.

Announcing the change today Lifeblood said they had been working to make blood and plasma donation more inclusive and accessible to as many people as possible, whilst maintaining the safety of the blood supply.

In the first of the rule changes, from Monday, 14 July 2025 Lifeblood will remove most sexual activity wait times for plasma donations.

Under this world-leading ‘plasma pathway’, most people, including gay and bisexual men, and anyone who takes PrEP, will be able to donate plasma without a wait period, providing they meet all other eligibility criteria. Extensive research and modelling show that there will be no impact to the safety of the plasma supply with this change.

Lifeblood’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jo Pink said with plasma now the donation type most needed by Australian patients, the change comes at an important time.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome more people from across the community into our donor centres from next month,” said Dr Pink.

“With more than 600,0000 people estimated to be covered by the previous wait times, we now anticipate an extra 24,000 donors and 95,000 extra donations of plasma to be made each year.”

At the same time, Lifeblood has also been progressing changes to blood and platelets donation eligibility, with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approving a submission to remove gender-based sexual activity rules.

Once implemented, all donors will be asked the same questions about their sexual activity, regardless of their gender or sexuality, and most people in a sexual relationship of 6 months or more with a single partner will be eligible to donate blood. In addition, most people with new or multiple partners will also be able to donate blood if they have not had anal sex in the last 3 months. The change will bring an end to men being asked if they’ve had sex with another man.

Unlike other countries with gender-neutral assessments, most people unable to donate blood under the updated gender-neutral rules – including because they are taking PrEP – will still be able to donate plasma in Australia without a wait time.

Dr Pink said the safety and well-being of patients who receive blood and plasma would always be foremost in Lifeblood’s decision-making.

“Our submission to change rules for blood donation included data that shows, for now, a 6-month wait is the safest option for Australian patients, but we are committed to reviewing this as more evidence becomes available.

No solid date has been given for the second change, with Dr Pink explaining that many changes to processes will be required.

“There are many steps that Lifeblood needs to take before we can implement the new gender-neutral assessments, including working with state and territory governments to change the donor questionnaire. We hope to be able to implement this part of the changes next year.”

Dr Pink said the changes announced today were the result of many years of research and hard work by Lifeblood’s clinical and research teams, as well as many LGBTQIA+ organisations and advocates who contributed to research advisory groups and committees, and our research collaborator, The Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney.

“This is a significant milestone in being able to safely reduce wait times and make it easier for more people in the LGBTQIA+ community to donate,” added Dr Pink.

“Blood safety is and always will be our top priority, but we know the current donation rules have been very difficult for many people in the LGBTQIA+ community. While they were put in place to ensure a safe blood supply in the past, we know that they’ve contributed to the stigma faced by the community.

“We hope as we move through the process of seeking to have both these changes introduced, this will be a turning point for both Lifeblood and the LGBTQIA+ community.”

To donate blood and plasma, visit www.lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.

The ‘Let Us Give Campaign’ welcomes the changes but urges Lifeblood to follow best practice examples from overseas

The ‘Let Us Give’ campaign who have lobbied for changes to the system for years welcomed the latest updated. But the group has warned that the new rules may confuse some donors and are not consistent with best practice overseas.

Let Us Give spokesperson, Rodney Croome, applauded the move.

Rodney Croome.

“We thank the TGA and Lifeblood for removing a ban that limited the supply of safe whole blood and stigmatised gay men, and bisexual men and trans women who have sex with men, as a threat to public health.”

“The overseas experience shows that asking all donors the same gender-neutral questions is win/win because it does not increase disease risk, opens up a vital new source of safe blood and makes the blood supply less discriminatory.”

“I take my hat off to all those LGBTIQA+ people and our allies who have worked so hard for decades to remove the discriminatory gay blood ban and achieve a gender-neutral blood donation policy.”

“Australian lives will be saved by of this overdue and important decision.”

Croome said the new rule for blood donation agreed to by the TGA, which will stipulate sexual monogamy for six months or no anal sex for three months, will be confusing for donors and is not global best-practice.

“In Canada, the UK, and the US the new policy is that you can donate if you have not had anal sex with new or multiple partners in the last three months.”

“This is simple, straight forward and should be adopted in Australia as well.”

“We will continue to advocate for best-practice blood donation rules in Australia.”

Let Us Give researcher, Dr Sharon Dane, said she still encouraged Lifeblood and the TGA to look to other countries who have already updated their systems and processes.

“The TGA’s decision is welcome news.” Dr Dane said.

“It appears Lifeblood and the TGA are taking a more conservative approach to whole blood donation, relative to other countries like the UK, Canada and the US.”

“Those countries only require three months of a monogamous relationship if engaging in anal sex, instead of the six months proposed by Lifeblood.”

“Nonetheless, this is a big step forward and we hope that after a short period of assessment, Australia’s whole blood donor policy will change to be in keeping with best-practice nations.”

Croome and Dr Dane also welcomed Lifeblood’s announcement that it will begin collecting blood plasma from gay men, and bisexual men and trans women who have sex with men, from July 14th.

“Lifeblood’s new rules for plasma donation will mean a greater number of people are able to donate, including gay and bisexual men on PrEP.”

“This is a world-class reform for which Lifeblood deserves applause.” they said.