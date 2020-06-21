Alan Cumming will be Artistic Director of Adelaide’s Cabaret Festival

Alan Cumming will take over from Julia Zemiro as the Artistic Director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2021. It will be the first time an international artist has served in the role.

The announcement of Cummings appointment was made at the conclusion of the Bite-Sized & Home Delivered online event that replaced the festival Zemiro has planned, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Cumming told In Daily that he hoped to present a proactive program in 2021.

“I think cabaret should be provocative.

“We’ve gone to a time that is very provocative and my sensibility is quite provocative… It’s a wide brief, and I think we all need to feel challenged with what’s going on.”

The Scottish actor previously preformed at the festival with his show Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs.

Cumming, who hails from Aberfeldy in Perthshire, Scotland, first drew audiences attentions when he appeared in the film Circle of Friends in 1995. The same year he also had prominent roles in the James Bond film GoldenEye and Emma.

He went on to appear in The Anniversary Party, Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, Spice World, X2, Burlesque, The Flintstones and many other big budget films.

The actor has also appeared in many TV shows including a stint in The L Word and his memorable performance as Eli Gold in The Good Wife.

Cumming has had an illustrious theatrical career, famously playing the Emcee in the revival of the musical Cabaret. He appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design for Living and played Mac the Knife in The Three Penny Opera, starring opposite Cyndi Lauper. He has his own cabaret venue in New York called Club Cumming which grew out of a series of performances he used to put on in his dressing room.

OIP Staff

