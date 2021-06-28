Alan Cumming’s Australian tour rescheduled until 2022

Frontier Touring and More Talent have regretfully advised that the upcoming headline tour by Alan Cumming will be postponed to 2022, due to the escalation of COVID-19 and subsequent state border closures and increased venue capacity restrictions.

Alan and his team are currently working with Frontier Touring and More Talent to announce rescheduled dates for next year, with details to be announced soon. Ticketholders will be notified directly when new dates are finalised.

Fans are asked to hold onto their existing tickets, they will be valid for the new dates. However, refunds are available and can be sought now from the original point of purchase.

Cuming said he was disappointed, but promised he’d return next year.

“I’m so sorry that Ms Rona is playing havoc with my tour but if the Brisbane, Sydney, Gold Coast, Perth and Melbourne audiences are disappointed, please know that no one is more upset than me. I will come back and make it up to you once Australia is vaxxed up and open for business. I am Cumming back!”

The actor had delivered the first show of his tour as part of the closing night of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival. He had been scheduled to play the Riverside Theatre in Perth.

OIP Staff

