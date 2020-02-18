Alanis Morissette adds Perth date to Australian tour

Canadian icon Alanis Morissette recently announced she was heading to the east coast of Australia to celebrate 25 years of her international debut album Jagged Little Pill.

After massive demand, Morissette has now added two more dates to her Australian tour – including Perth’s RAC Arena.

Released in 1995, Jagged Little Pill took the world by storm. With smash-hit singles You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket, You Learn and – of course – Ironic, the album shot to the top of the charts in Australia, Canada, Denmark, The Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, Sweden the UK and more.

Morissette will be playing the beloved album in its entirely in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney this April, with support from Julia Stone.

Alanis Morissette will be at RAC Arena on Saturday 18th April. For tickets and more information head to livenation.com.au

OIP Staff