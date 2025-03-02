Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough wants a review of the state’s abortion laws

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has been accused of having no control over her party or candidates after controversial Albany candidate Dr Thomas Brough suggest a review of the state’s abortion laws was needed.

Mettam was appearing alongside Dr Brough at a campaign event in Albany to discuss health when the local candidate proposed that a review was needed of the state’s abortion laws saying, “babies born alive should not be left to die”.

Mettam said nothing to contradict Brough’s proposal, but later released a one-line statement to the media saying “Reviewing WA’s abortion laws is not part of the WA Liberals’ plan”.

Mettam previously denied she was avoiding campaigning in the Albany area alongside Dr Brough. Last year he made headlines when as a member of the City of Albany council he suggested that the LGBTIQA+ acronym also embraces “minor attracted people”.

Labor’s Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said it was further proof that Mettam had no control over her candidates.

“We know that Thomas Brough’s comments are the true colours of the Liberal Party, and Libby Mettam stood next to him today and didn’t say a word,” she told reporters.

“She is not in control of her party, she is not in control of their policies. We know who is in control: the extreme right of the Liberal Party.” Sanderson said.

Sanderson said after making homophobic comments, Dr Brough was now spreading misinformation, suggesting the Liberal leader should be calling for his resignation.

In her second media statement on this issue Mettam stood by her candidate.

“Dr Brough — like many in the community — is entitled to his own view, but the WA Liberals will not be reviewing WA’s abortion laws.” she said.

Dr Brough also issued a statement saying the views were his personal thoughts, not party policy.

“Like many in the community, I have a strong personal view, but I recognise that reviewing WA’s abortion laws is not part of the Liberal Party’s plan,” he said.