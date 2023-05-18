Alex Greenwich launches defamation action against Mark Latham

Independent New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich has confirmed he will commence defamation proceedings against One Nation’s NSW leader Mark Latham.

Today a spokesperson for Greenwich confirmed that Latham’s lawyers had issued the MP with a letter on Wednesday saying “they would not accept his offers to resolve the situation outside of court”.

“This is not a process I enter into lightly, and a process I wish I didn’t have to engage in. However, Mr Latham’s homophobic, sexualised attack has exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality, and demands actions.” Greenwich said.

The One Nation NSW leader initially made a comment about Greenwich’s sexuality in a Twitter post that was widely condemned by people across the political spectrum. One Nation’s federal leader Pauline Hanson called for Latham to publicly apologise.

Latham declined to apologise, doubling down on his comments in an interview with an online radio station. He also took a swipe at Hanson saying she would not understand his views because she was a woman. In the radio interview Latham said Greenwich had defamed him in an earlier interview by describing him as a “disgusting human being”.

OIP Staff

