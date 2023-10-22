Alison Xamon claims victory in City of Vincent mayoral race

Alison Xamon has claimed victory in the race to become the City of Vincent’s next mayor.

The former Greens MLC has made a return to the political world as an independent and will move into the world of local government. Xamon was up against councilors Suzanne Worner and Ron Alexander, and academic Amanda Madden in the race to replace retiring mayor Emma Cole.

“I feel deeply privileged to have been elected Mayor of Vincent. The next two weeks will be busy doing the induction, handover and training and then I am looking forward to getting stuck into the work.” Xamon said on her social media channels.

“Thanks to Emma Cole, our outgoing Mayor, for your decade of service to the people of Vincent.” she added.

While many former mayors of Vincent have gone on to enjoy careers in state and federal politics, and former mayor Alannah MacTiernan held the position after a stint in federal parliament, and later returned to state politics – during her campaign Xamon told OUTinPerth that she was happy to be focusing her energies on the local community.

“Now I am interested in working at the local level, implementing reforms that I can practically see on a day-to-day level. The opportunities are immense and I am excited as to what could be achieved.” Xamon said.

