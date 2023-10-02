Alissia Marsh and Courtney Maldo at Sidesplitter Comedy Festival

Alissia Marsh and Courtney Maldo will present their highly praised show A Bit Gay at the Sidesplitter Comedy Festival this weekend.

The hugely popular comedy festival will for its eighth year at the iconic Memorial Hall in Hamilton Hill from October 6th and 7th and then continues the following weekend from 13th to 14th October.

The 2023 Side Splitter program features a variety of hilarious comedy gala’s, showcases, split bills and solo shows that organisers say are guaranteed to leave you in stitches. Plus, a pop-up garden bar and food truck for you to enjoy a ‘deep and meaningful’ before or after a show.

Marsh and Maldo previously presented their double-bill show at Fringe World 2023. They garnered some positive reviews with Joy Norton from Fringefeed praising Maldo’s ability to quickly work through some rapid-fire topics while also presenting a thought-provoking experience. While Marsh was described as delivering “the right balance of humour that has the entire audience invested, involved and laughing along.”

While many of the opening weekend sessions are sold out there’s still tickets available for the Happy Hour Comedy hosted by Famous Sharron, and the sessions from Fabian Woods, Mum’s Gone Wild and The Big Ethnic Comedy Show.

The second weekend features Andrew Silverwood, Simone Springer, Peter Rowsthorn, Tom Ballard and a whole heap more. We saw Ballard earlier this year and his show was a riotous hour of laughs as he delivered a no-holes-barred assessment of society – and he’s always a joy to see live.

See all the details at the festival’s website.

OIP Staff

