Almost 80% Australians experienced anti-LGBTIQ+ language in last 12 months

New research released today from ANZ and YouGov Research has revealed almost 80% of Australians have experienced homophobic and transphobic language in the last 12 months.

The ‘Hurtful language and the LGBTIQ+ community’ survey questioned 1025 Australian adults who identify as LGBTIQ+, and 1085 who do not over the months of January and February this year.

The results revealed that 78% of those LGBTIQ+ people surveyed had been victims of ‘hurtful, homophobic or transphobic language’, with 69% responding they had been called by an anti-LGBTIQ+ slur in the past 12 months.

While 74% of LGBTIQ+ respondents believed hurtful language is a major issue, of the non-LGBTIQ+ participants, just 41% said they believed that homophobic and transphobic language is a major issue in contemporary society.

Other key findings of the survey showed that 26% of LGBTIQ+ adults first experienced hate speech from a friend or family member, while 40% of queer millennials and 43% under 24 had been affected by online abuse.

In the lead up to this year’s Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, ANZ have released their #LoveSpeech campaign – aiming to combat hurtful language online and offline.

“Diversity, inclusion and respect is a part of who we are at ANZ,” ANZ CFO Michelle Jablko said.

“We hope this campaign helps people understand the impact of hurtful language, and promotes more #LoveSpeech online and offline so everyone can embrace their authentic selves.”

“Hurtful language can have a negative impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people,” Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger added.

“That’s why ANZ has launched this powerful and insightful #LoveSpeech campaign, spreading beautiful messages of support for our community. Our longstanding partnership with ANZ started 14 years ago, and their passion for Mardi Gras continues to extend to the broader LGBTIQ+ community and beyond.”

OIP Staff