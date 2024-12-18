Alok returns with ‘Hairy Situation’ comedy tour

Internationally acclaimed poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor Alok is heading back to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for a comedy tour.

Alok will begin their tour in Perth on February 13th before heading to Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, Auckland, Wellington and Sydney.

Dubbed “The Hairy Situation’ tour to show will explore comedic challenges the transgender performer has faced in recent times.

They currently hold a first look deal in Comedy with Sony Pictures Television, and Alok’s literary works Beyond the Gender Binary, Femme in Public, and Your Wound, My Garden, have garnered global recognition.

Alok spoke to OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson the last time they toured the country back in 2022. They chatted about small towns, transphobia, why gay, lesbian and bisexual people are sometimes the ones arguing against rights for other minorities, media manipulation and the importance of history.

Since they were last in Australia their star has continued to rise with appearances in several prominent comedy specials. Soon their first comedy special Biology will arrive, and their their also the subject of a short documentary which will make its debut at next year’s Sundance Film Festival.

See all the tour dates and ticket details.