Amanda Stoker withdraws her support from Rabbi Shimon Cowen

Former federal senator Amanda Stoker has declared she was unaware of the anti-homosexual views promoted by Rabbi Shomon Cowen, and she’ll no longer be appearing alongside him at an event in Brisbane.

The former Assistant Attorney-General in the Morrison government is hoping to make a return to politics and is standing in the upcoming Queensland election. She had been slated to appear alongside Rabbi Cowen at an event being held at Queensland’s Parliament House.

Cowen has been a vocal opponent of homosexuality, which he believes is often the result of trauma or bad parenting. He advocates that psychological counselling should be used to treat people who are homosexual.

He has campaigned against laws which ban conversion therapy and suppression and change practices, anti-bullying programs designed to protect LGBTIQA+ youth, and marriage equality.

Ay an event in 2017 organised by the Jewish Council of Victoria he compared same sex attraction to pedophilia, bestiality, incest and theft. He later said he had been misunderstood and offered an apology.

Cowen has also condemned feminism, transgender people, abortion and anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBTIQA+ people.

The promotional materials for an event being held on Monday describe Amanda Stoker as launching a new political book from Cowen titled A Populism of the Spirit.

Promotional materials for the book launch from Rabbi Shimon Cowen.

Stoker has now told the ABC that she will not be attending and was unaware of the rabbi’s views.

The Liberal-National Party has also distanced itself from the event.

“This event was not organised by the LNP, it was not sponsored by an MP and the candidate is not attending this event,” the spokesperson told the ABC.

“Amanda had agreed to launch a book by the son of Australia’s former governor general, Sir Zelman Cowen.” they said. “Upon learning of some of his views, she withdrew from the event.”

Stoker herself has a history of voicing opposition to LGBTIQA+ communities. Back in 2017 she shared her own view that sexuality and gender identity were a choice. She’s also campaigned against transgender healthcare for youth.

Labor Minister Shannon Fentiman said it was inappropriate for Rabbi Cowen to be delivering his event at Parliament House.

“”We know Amanda Stoker has extreme views and if not for enquiries by the ABC, she would have been allowed to spew this hate on the Queensland Parliament premises.” Fentiman said on Saturday.

Rabbi Cowen has hit back at Fentiman’s comments saying Queensland Labor were trying to stifle free speech.

“Repressing freedom of religion and freedom of speech is a portent for a dangerous future which erodes fundamental rights and freedoms essential to our society,” he said.

“It is alarming that a major political party is so brazenly declaring that views shared by the Christian, Islamic and Jewish tradition ought to be banned from expression in Parliament House.”

The Tasmanian launch of the book was hosted by former Liberal senator Eric Abetz, while former Nationals leader John Anderson spoke at the Victorian launch.