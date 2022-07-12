Green Day’s rock musical ‘American Idiot’ coming to Subiaco Arts Centre

The Midnite Youth Theatre Company are bringing Green Day’s award-winning rock opera American Idiot to Subiaco Arts Centre this August.

The musical is an adaptation of the pop-punk trio’s multi-platinum 2004 album of the same name, which has been seen success on Broadway and around the globe.

An exploration of America in the wake of 9/11, the show tells a story through the music of the LP, including singles Wake Me Up When September Ends, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns and American Idiot.

It tells the story of three friends, Johnny, Will and Tunny – discovering love, loss, drugs, sex and rock & roll along the way.

American Idiot will be directed by Artistic Director of Midnite, Gregory Jones, with musical direction by Jarrod Van Dort conducting an eight-person live band.

“We are excited to bring this explosive rock opera to life”, says Midnite Director Gregory Jones.

“It’s a high-octane show with strong social messages that are relevant today, providing an opportunity for young people to challenge their decision making and express themselves.”

The production brings together a talented ensemble of year 11 and 12 students from a range of schools throughout WA. Based at Christ Church Grammar School, Midnite has a reputation for producing outstanding productions and nurturing young and upcoming WA talent.

American Idiot runs for four performances from 18 to 20 August, Subiaco Arts Centre. For tickets and more info head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

