Amyl and the Sniffers deliver their take on ‘Born To Be Alive’

Melbourne band Amyl and the Sniffers – who potentially have the best band name ever – have released a version of the disco classic Born to Be Alive.

The tune was a massive hit for French artist Patrick Hernandez at the height of disco fever. When he headed off on a worldwide tour in 1980 he went to New York to recruit dancers. One of the dancers he chose to go his tour was a young Madonna.

The song was purportedly originally envisaged as a hard rock number, so Amyl and the Sniffers’ version is maybe a little like the tune was first conceived.

The single is part of Rising, a project for 2021 that replaces the Melbourne International Arts Festival and White Night Melbourne.

Take a listen to the band’s take on the disco fave.

