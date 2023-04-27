And just like that, there’s a new trailer for ‘And Just Like That’

The Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That has a second season on the way and it’s got all the things you expect in the trailer.

Shoes,

Carrie,

Hats,

Brunch,

Charlotte, Miranda, Anthony, Seema, LTW, shopping, bags, Rock, wardrobes, Nia, Lilly, Harry, Empire State Building, more brunch, Chez Diaz, heels, Jackie, ridiculous outfits, openings, parties, and a returning character – no it’s not Samantha.

Take a look.

OIP Staff

