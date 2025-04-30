And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030 Gay Games, leaving Perth and Denver, Colorado as the two cities remaining in contention.

Perth’s ‘Bid Book’ submission to host the major event has just been submitted, now the governing body will visit Perth this July, and the two cities will make their final presentations in October.

Auckland pulled their bid after it became clear the city would not have the funds to support the major event. The council’s culture and events agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) said it could not continue due to a shortage in long term funds following a council decision to reduce funding for major events.

Auckland Council and the government were to share the $10 million cost, for an event expected to deliver nearly 100,000 visitor nights, and contribute $20.8m to the regional economy.

New Zealand based outlet The Newsroom has reported on the situation. A leaked memo also shares the change in funding levels has also thrown some other major sporting events planned for the future into doubt including the Women’s Lions rugby tour in 2027, the Men’s Lions tour in 2029, and the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in 2028.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive, Chris Hill.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirm withdrawal of their bid

Speaking to OUTinPerth Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive, said the organisation had exhausted all funding options to remain as a viable candidate for the event.

“It is with great disappointment that Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) confirms that it is withdrawing Auckland’s submission to host the Gay Games held in 2030. It was an immense effort and subsequent delight to have Auckland selected in December 2024 as one of three finalist cities to work through the ultimate round of hosting requirements.”

“TAU went into the Gay Games bid process in 2023 in good faith believing that a user pays levy would replace the Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) that previously funded major event activity. However, a long-term sustainable funding model, such as a visitor bed levy, has not eventuated leaving TAU only able to secure major event content within a 12-month period.

“The next stage of the bid process is due at the end of this month, and even with significant support from New Zealand Major Events Fund (MBIE) we have exhausted all other funding options to remain in the process. It is with a heavy heart that we share this news.

“The TAU team has worked incredibly hard to try and make this opportunity work for Auckland; we already have the infrastructure and major events expertise in place and really wanted to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQIA+ whānau, while showcasing Auckland’s stunning waterfront, landscapes, and unique cultural identity to the world.” Hill said.

25 cities started the race to hold the 2030 games

At the start of the process 25 cities were under consideration with Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne in the running. Adelaide’s bid was knocked out of consideration in August, but both Perth and Melbourne made the top 10 cities being considered.

In December 2024 Melbourne withdrew their bid when government support could not be guaranteed. The final round saw Perth, Auckland and Denver announced as the city’s still in contention.

The Gay Games bring thousands of people to the host city

The Gay Games are hosted every four years and bring thousands of participants to the host city. The 2018 Paris event involved over 10,000 athletes.

They are a mass participation sporting event focused on inclusion, personal best and fun for

the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. The event offers multiple sports accompanied by a series of

arts, cultural and entertainment events.

The Gay Games made their debut in San Francisco in 1982. Originally, they were called the Gay Olympics.

The idea for a gay sporting competition akin to the Olympics was the brainchild of Olympian Tom Waddell. Wadell participated in the Decathlon in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, before becoming a medical doctor. He saw the need for a LGBTIQA+ focused event as people often experienced discrimination in the sporting realm.

Unlike the Olympics, there is not qualifying round, those who are willing to make the trip to the host city and take part are welcomed, and there is no requirement to disclose your sexuality.

With thousands of athletes and spectators coming from interstate and overseas, Pride WA say the Gay Games will be a huge win for the WA tourism economy and put Perth on the global LGBTQIA+ map.

The next Gay Games are to be hosted in Valencia, Spain in 2026. The last time the Gay Games were hosted in Australia was Sydney 2002.

Update: 30-05-2025 11:00am Comment from Nick Hill from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited added.