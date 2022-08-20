Anitta meets Missy Elliott in the ‘Lobby’ on new disco track

Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta serves up a sexy new single Lobby with Missy Elliott.

The Lobby video made its broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The track heralds the arrival of the Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed new album and Warner Records debut, Versions Of Me, on August 25.

Anitta initially teased Lobby with a clip on TikTok, inciting widespread anticipation from fans worldwide. On the track, a dancefloor-ready disco beat and thumping bassline give way to her instantly infectious chorus, “Kiss me from the roof to the lobby.”

Meanwhile, the legendary Missy Elliott pulls up with a classic verse highlighted by quotable double entendre and her inimitable flow. Anitta drummed up excitement with an early Instagram post of her and Missy Elliott where she admitted, “I honesty can’t believe what’s happening right now.”

Earlier this month, she teased Versions of Me (Deluxe Edition) with the sizzling and seductive music video for the single Gata. In addition to trending on YouTube, it has already gathered over 4.5 million views and counting. Director Giovanni Bianco notably helmed the video.

Making headlines, Anitta emerged as “the first Brazilian to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMAs. Anitta has exceeded one benchmark after another during this historic year.

She not only emerged as the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella, but she also earned a Guinness World Record as the first Latin solo artist to reach #1 on the Spotify Daily Global 100 with Envolver. The latter also remains “the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Brazilian soloist this century.”

Lobby is out now.

