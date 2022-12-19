Annual study explores LGBTQIA+ experiences in gaming communities

An annual study from Canada’s University of Toronto is looking to hear from LGBTQIA+ young people on their experiences in the myriad realms of video games.

The International Partnership for Queer Youth Resilience is a collective of researchers from Canada, the USA, UK, Mexico and Australia that explores the relationship between LGBTQIA+ young people, technology and improved wellbeing.

Their LEVEL UP! study sets out to examine how LGBTIQ+ young people’s experiences with video games relate to their identity, development and wellbeing.

“The purpose of this research study is to investigate the positive or negative experiences LGBTQ+ people (aged 14+) have while playing video games and/or participating in online gaming communities and spaces,” the team said of the project.

“Alongside their experiences within gaming communities and playing video games – we would also explore the LGBTQ+ representation (or lack thereof) in video games and how all these elements may influence the identity development and well-being of LGBTQ+ people.”

Researchers are seeking LGBTQIA+ young people between 14 – 29 who play video games regularly and live in Australia or one of the other aforementioned partner nations.

Participants will be required to fill out a short survey on their experiences with gaming, and be asked to upload a screenshot from a gaming experience that makes you feel strong, validated and proud.

If you would like to take part, head to inqyr.org/projects/levelup for more info.

Image: Final Fantasy XIV

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.