ANOHNI and The Johnsons share new song ‘Sliver of Ice’

ANOHNI and The Johnsons have shared Sliver of Ice another song from their forthcoming album My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross.

The new song follows up It Must Change which was released a few weeks ago.

The song comes with a haunting video which sees ANOHNI performing with their own face projected onto to their features.

The singer and band released four albums between 2000 and 2010, including 2005’s I Am a Bird Now which won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. ANOHNI released a solo album Hopelessness in 206 and followed it up with the EP Paradise the following year.

The band have always had a changing lineup but the reformed group only has ANOHNI and guitarist Rob Moose back onboard for the new album.

Moose is one of the most prolific artists working today, he’s appeared on over 500 albums including working alongside Rufus Wainwright, Gwen Stefani, Ben Folds, Arcane Fire, Taylor Swift, Bon Iver, and many others.

They are joined by Leo Abrahams who has had a successfully career as an ambient artist, as well as previously collaborating with Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins, Paul Simon, Imogen Heap and Katie Melua. Another new Johnson is songwriter and producer Jimmy Hogarth, his previous work includes collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Sia, Duffy, Tina Turner, Corinne Bailey Rae and Duffy.

Also joining the band is bass player Chris Vatalaro and drummer Sam Dixon.

My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross is set to be released on 7th July.

