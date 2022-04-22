Anthony Albanese will campaign from home after Covid diagnosis

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is going to t spend the next week campaigning from home after he received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19.

Albanese was scheduled to return to Western Australia this morning and continue campaigning in some of the marginal seats in the state, but his plans were put on ice last night when he tested positive.

“While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians,” he said.

“I am grateful to know that I will have access to the world’s best health care if I need it, because of Medicare.”

Instead the Opposition leader will conduct media interviews from him home in Sydney’s inner-west. In in place on the campaign trail will be some of Labor’s front benchers including Penny Wong, Richard Marles and Tanya Plibersek.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wished Albanese a quick recovery.

“Everyone’s experience with COVID is different and as Labor’s campaign continues, I hope he does not experience any serious symptoms,” Scott Morrison said on Twitter.

With just four weeks remaining in election campaign, Albanese may potentially be sitting on the sidelines for 25% of remaining time as he completes the required seven days of isolation.

Today the Australian Electoral Commission will draw the ballots for all upper and lower house seats to determine in which order candidates appear on the ballot papers. This election has seen the highest number of people enrolled to vote with 17.2 million people on the electoral roll.

OIP Staff

