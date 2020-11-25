ANZ Mardi Gras community grants support local organisations

A range of LGBTQI+ community projects across Australia will receive grants of up to $10,000 each as part of the third annual ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program.

The 11 not-for-profit organisations and individuals will use the funding for a wide range of community projects, including education and training, community development and creation, and arts and culture, making positive impacts on the LGBTQI+ community.

Grant recipients this year include: Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative who will produce an art exhibition to highlight and create opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI+ artists; Frontyard Projects Inc who aim to deliver interactive and engaging financial literacy workshops for LGBTQI+ youth; and Tanzer, an award-winning music and film artist who will collaborate with 20 other alternative queer artists to produce an interactive art installation that explores queer identity.

Michelle Jablko, ANZ Chief Financial Officer and Executive Sponsor of ANZ Pride, said the grants would make a big difference to the individuals and organisations funded.

“As part of ANZ’s continued support of the LGBTQI+ community, we’re thrilled to once again partner with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to award grants to individuals and organisations that are working hard to improve the lives of LGBTQI+ people. These projects will make a real difference to many Australians and we can’t wait to follow the journeys of the recipients in delivering their initiatives around the country.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger, said he was excited about the diversity of projects funded.

“This year’s recipients have all shown that they’re committed to bettering the lives of those in the LGBTQI+ community. We’re thrilled to support them to deliver a range of projects aimed at youth and elderly, first nations, transgender and gender diverse people, mental health, and people living with a disability.”

The partnership between ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has spanned over 14 years and the grants program is an extension of the partnership beyond official festivities to further support the LGBTQI+ community.

The full list of projects funded is: ACON’s Pride in Sport (NSW), Boomali Aboriginal Artists Co-operative (NSW), Frontyard Projects Inc (NSW), GLGBTI Rights in Ageing (WA), Jamila Main (SA), Jess Permezel (VIC), LGBTIQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation (QLD), Low Standards (NSW), The Mischief Sisters (NSW), Specrtum App (NSW) and Tanzer (VIC).

Source: Media Release

