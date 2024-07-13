Applications now open for Queer Screen Pitch Off 2024

Aspiring LGBTIQA+ filmmakers are invited to participate in the annual Queer Screen Pitch Off!

Since 2018, the Queer Screen Pitch Off has provided an opportunity for emerging creators to pitch short film projects for a chance to win $10,000 in production funding.

In 2024, Queer Screen is partnering with Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce to offer further opportunities for women and gender diverse filmmakers.

New initiatives include the Gender Matters Taskforce Screenwriting Prize, a $5,000 cash award for the best screenplay, the Gender Matters Taskforce Professional Development Prize, offering $5,000 towards self-directed professional development, and a Gender Matters Taskforce Travel Stipend to assist finalists residing outside of metropolitan Sydney.

Queer Screen Festival Director Lisa Rose says Queer Screen Pitch Off is more than just a competition.

“It’s a celebration of diverse voices in Australian filmmaking. This year, we’re thrilled to join forces with Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce to empower female and gender-diverse filmmakers with much-needed opportunities for growth and recognition,” Lisa Rose said.



“Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce is proud to support Queer Screen’s vital work creating

opportunities and pathways for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers,” adds Taskforce Chair Rosie Lourde.

“We look forward to reading the screenplays crafted by the exciting female and gender-diverse finalists, and to bolstering the professional development of a female or gender-diverse LBTQIA+ filmmaker ready for their next strategic move.”

Six finalists will be selected following an initial assessment of submissions. Then, each finalist will have five minutes to pitch their project at a special Pitch Off event.

The winner of Queer Screen Pitch Off will receive $10,000 in production funding to bring their short film

vision to life.

In addition to the main prize and the Gender Matters Taskforce initiatives, all finalists will benefit from complimentary script consultation provided by Matthew Dabner, a renowned script editor, writer, and producer, along with two Flexi 5 passes to Queer Screen Film Fest 2024.

Applications close Monday 29 July, with an extended deadline of Monday 5 August for Queer Screen members. For more information, head to queerscreen.org.au