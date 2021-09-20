Applications open for Revelation’s City of Vincent Film Project

The Revelation Perth International Film Festival have announced the fifth annual City of Vincent Film Project.

The project provides $7,000 to three local filmmakers to produce a non-fiction short (10-min or less) highlighting a story from within the municipality.

The successful filmmakers are mentored through the process from start to finish, with this unique collaboration providing the opportunity to learn all aspects of producing a film.

This includes the technical requirements, storytelling fundamentals, post-production techniques and marketing and communication strategies.

The successful films will screen at a special gala during the 25th annual Revelation Perth International Film Festival taking place at Luna Palace Cinemas Leederville from July 7 – 17, 2022.

“We have a wealth of local talent and so many interesting stories in our community,” says Vincent Mayor Emma Cole.

“Past participants in the film project have gone on to win international accolades including the recent documentary Pacing the Pool, which won best short documentary this year at a festival in Wisconsin,” Cole continues.

Directed by Radheya Jegatheva, the inspiring piece follows Richard Pace who, for the past 30 years has woken up at 3.45am every day to enjoy his ritual swim at the Beatty Park Leisure Centre at 5.30am.

Diagnosed with a rare bone disease at the age of 4, the heart-warming documentary follows his incredible journey of resilience and courage.

“We are proud to have helped so many talented an emerging filmmakers like Radheya realise their dreams and showcase their work on the big screen locally, nationally and internationally,” Cole continues.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, a milestone for any independent cultural entity, the festival is seeking donations from individuals and organisations.

In addition to the Festival, the team behind Rev provides an online streaming platform with over 300 titles available 24/7 via RevStream, and produces XR:WA – the annual interactive VR, AR and gaming Conference and Expo which took place over the weekend (17 -19 September) at the Perth Cultural Centre as well the annual WA Screen Culture Awards – set for Sunday 5 December.

Applications open from Monday 20 September and can be made via the City of Vincent website at www.vincent.wa.gov.au/filmproject. Applications close November 15 with the finalists announced December 13, 2021.

OIP Staff, image: Pacing The Pool

