Applications open for The Blue Room’s ‘600 Seconds’ program

As things begin to heat up for the holidays, The Blue Room are preparing for their Summer Nights program once again.

After a short hiatus, the theatre’s ‘short works/long tales’ program 600 Seconds is set to return for 2023.

The initiative helps creators take half-baked ideas and transform them into fully-fledged shows with experienced local talent.

Applicants will create and present a 10-minute show and receive some seed funding for the creation. There will be three streams in the program, with five applicants selected for each.

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Theatre) for text-based works mentored by playwright and author Andrew Sutherland, MOVEMOVEMOVE for movement works with Janine Oxenham and AFTER HOURS for experimental works with avant-garde artist Ash Baroque.

For more information and to apply, view the Application Info Pack. Closes 5pm, Tuesday 1 November.

Image: Nicolee Fox

