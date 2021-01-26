Arca releases new collaboration with Oliver Coates

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Venezuelan artist, DJ, singer and composer Arca and London based cellist, producer and composer Oliver Coates have collaborated on Arca’s latest work Madre.

The song is available as part of a four track maxi-single, the song is accompanied by a visual created by Aron Sanchez.

Music from the release features as part of an original Arca score for the latest episode of HBO’s acclaimed drama series Euphoria. While fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the groundbreaking show, two special episodes have been released.

Arca’s score, titled Fantasia For Jules, contains the song Madreviolo and its elements in various arrangements alongside other original Arca music. The special episode titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob is available to stream on Foxtel and Foxtel Binge.

The episode is seen from the perspective of Jules, a character who is transgender, played by actress Hunter Schafer.

Schafer co-executive produced and co-write the episode with creator Sam Levison.

Speaking about the music created for the episode Arca revealed some of the elements first came to life a few years ago.

“I wrote Madre years ago, and I did Madreviolo playing the cello myself, before working with Oliver. After recording Madreviolo, I destroyed the cello I bought specifically for this. It had to be like a one-time thing for the version where I pitched up my vocal to castrati registers. But the original version with my unprocessed vocals, which felt a necessary version to share alongside Madreviolo, needed an arrangement that I could envision but couldn’t hear.” Arca said.

“When I shared the acapella version with Oliver there was an insane resonance and chemistry; where he took it felt like the place I dreamed of but couldn’t reach without him.”

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff