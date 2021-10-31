Arca teams up with Sia for new tune ‘Born Yesterday’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Arca is getting ready to share KICK ii, the follow-up to her 2020 Grammy-award nominated album KiCk i, and the album’s first single Born Yesterday featuring Sia is her latest offering.

Due out Friday 3rd December, KICK ii is the second stage in the ongoing KiCk series. The next instalment in the anthology, conceived to represent the multiple self-states that exist within Arca, KICK ii is 12-new tracks of all original Arca productions, with featured moments of production and songwriting from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, Cubeatz and Sia.

For the past ten years Alejandra Ghersi Rodriguez, better known as Arca, has delivered some of the most innovative, challenging and interesting sounds. Beyond creating a dense and varied body of her own musical work, she’s produced for Lady Gaga, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Björk, Kanye, Frank Ocean and FKA twigs.

Prior to embarking on the KiCk series Arca has previously released three albums, Xen (2014), Mutant (2015) and Arca (2017).

The track listing for KICK ii includes Doña, Prada, Rakata, Tiro, Luna Llena, Lethargy, Araña, Femme, Muñecas, Confianza, Born Yesterday ft. Sia, and Andro.

Take a look at the video.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.