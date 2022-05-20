Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera share their debut single ‘Encore’

Drag stars Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are about to head out on a national tour and they’ve just release a single today. Their new track is called Encore and it’s perfect for dancefloors and party times, and comes with a healthy dose of comedy.

Etcetera Etcetera says she loves the tune because of it’s high energy vibe.

“Getting to share our stories with the world is a dream come true – but this is just the beginning. As the old saying goes, the show must go on – and we wrote this song to tell the world we still have a few tricks up our glittery sleeves! The track is high energy, uplifting and catchy. I’ve had it stuck in my head for weeks and I wrote it!” the drag performer said.

Art Simone shared their excitement about heading out into the world with a new collaborative show, and said the tune perfectly encapsulated the excitement about the upcoming tour.

“We’re back for more Australia! As everything reopens and we all go back to our lives, we thought it was a perfect chance to refresh and re-introduce ourselves to the planet. This is our encore and the world is our stage – this track is a packed with personality, toe tapping and a love letter to everyone who has been hiding in the curtains – it’s time to step out into the spotlight and take your applause!”

The duo teamed up with musician Beks to create the new song. The local musician has been building up a large following over the last few years and was excited to be asked to collaborate with the two drag artists.

“Having first met as co-hosts on Loud n Queer TV, a livestream music and variety show I produced during Covid, I fell in love with Etc Etc. I then saw Art Simone perform at the Imperial, my jaw to the floor. I was honoured when they reached out to me to executive produce and co-write Encore,” Beks said.

“Getting to work directly with artists I respect and admire was a dream come true, bringing their stories to life with the help of my producer Pat Byrne. We really pulled focus on their inspirations and created a song that embodies their strengths, engagement and supreme talent.”

Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera came to world wide prominence on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – Down Under, but they’ve been in the drag game for a long time, both performers have around 15 years performance experience.

Travelling to 19 different locations around Australia including all states and territories, their tour goes from 27 May – 16 July. The duo are also holding intimate Backstage Beauty School workshops in addition to their main extravaganza show, so fans can learn their drag make-up secrets up close and personal in a safe space.

Tickets are selling out fast, with some new shows recently added. To purchase tickets or for more info head to: asseenontvtour.com

The tour will take in Launceston, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Colac, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Cairns, Port Macquarie, Hobart, Hamilton, Albury, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Alice Springs, Adelaide and Perth.

Their Perth show is scheduled for 16th July at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale in Northbridge.

